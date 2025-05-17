KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,770 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 19,668 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.18% of KB Home worth $8,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KBH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the fourth quarter worth about $49,638,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the fourth quarter worth about $44,118,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,327,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,264,000 after buying an additional 503,895 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the fourth quarter worth about $12,288,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 4,083.5% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 146,422 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,623,000 after buying an additional 142,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of KB Home from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of KB Home from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of KB Home from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of KB Home from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $93.00) on shares of KB Home in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.23.

Shares of KBH opened at $54.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.14. KB Home has a 1-year low of $48.90 and a 1-year high of $89.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.45.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 24th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.07). KB Home had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that KB Home will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.20%.

In other KB Home news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 5,000 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.38, for a total value of $271,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,047.56. The trade was a 32.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

