5G Stocks To Follow Now – May 14th

Super Micro Computer, Cisco Systems, and QUALCOMM are the three 5G stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. 5G stocks are shares of companies that develop, build or service the next generation of wireless network technology known as 5G. They typically include telecom equipment makers, semiconductor and chipset manufacturers, mobile network operators and smartphone producers that stand to benefit from widespread 5G rollouts. Investors often view them as growth-oriented opportunities due to the anticipated surge in demand for faster, low-latency connectivity and new data-driven applications. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any 5G stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Shares of SMCI traded up $7.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,855,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,238,783. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Super Micro Computer has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $101.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SMCI

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.30. The stock had a trading volume of 10,824,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,803,793. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.53. Cisco Systems has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $66.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $243.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CSCO

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.61. 2,661,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,915,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.25. QUALCOMM has a twelve month low of $120.80 and a twelve month high of $230.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QCOM

Recommended Stories