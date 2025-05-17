Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Stock Holdings in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) by 364.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 185,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,211 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Scholar Rock were worth $7,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Scholar Rock by 584.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 1,321.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

Scholar Rock stock opened at $30.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 0.37. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $46.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts forecast that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Katie Peng sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $34,626.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,579.98. This represents a 3.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracey Sacco sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $164,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,552.50. This represents a 6.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 255,231 shares of company stock valued at $9,220,236. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

