Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $377.43.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CW. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $331.00 to $309.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $450.00 to $424.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $357.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

In other Curtiss-Wright news, insider Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.68, for a total value of $214,297.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,265,757.52. This represents a 3.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP George P. Mcdonald sold 148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.41, for a total transaction of $48,160.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,953.59. The trade was a 7.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 10,642 shares of company stock valued at $3,581,107. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CW. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,566.7% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 82.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of CW opened at $410.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $335.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $347.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 38.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.04. Curtiss-Wright has a fifty-two week low of $258.85 and a fifty-two week high of $410.35.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $805.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.32 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.98%. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. This is a boost from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is 7.47%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Further Reading

