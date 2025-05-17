Exchange Income FY2025 EPS Lifted by National Bank Financial

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Exchange Income in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 13th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will earn $3.64 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.61. The consensus estimate for Exchange Income’s current full-year earnings is $4.00 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Exchange Income’s FY2026 earnings at $4.14 EPS.

EIF has been the subject of several other reports. Paradigm Capital set a C$69.00 price target on Exchange Income and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Exchange Income from C$71.00 to C$64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$68.22.

Shares of TSE EIF opened at C$58.18 on Friday. Exchange Income has a 12-month low of C$43.08 and a 12-month high of C$59.32. The company has a market cap of C$2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$50.82 and a 200 day moving average price of C$53.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exchange Income news, Director Michael Pyle bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$50.26 per share, with a total value of C$201,052.00. Also, Director Brad Bennett bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$49.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,244,182.50. Over the last three months, insiders bought 30,311 shares of company stock worth $1,510,455. Corporate insiders own 6.44% of the company’s stock.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corp is a diversified acquisition-oriented corporation focused on opportunities in two sectors, aerospace, aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing. The business plan of the corporation is to invest in profitable, well-established companies with strong cash flows operating in niche markets.

