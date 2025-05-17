ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Major Shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, Sells 50,000,000 Shares

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 50,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $401,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 228,650,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,833,775,935.32. This represents a 17.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
NYSE:ADT opened at $8.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.60. ADT Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $8.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.29.
ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The security and automation business reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. ADT had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ADT Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms recently issued reports on ADT. Barclays raised ADT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of ADT in a research note on Monday, April 21st.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in ADT during the first quarter valued at $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in ADT during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in ADT by 80.9% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ADT during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in ADT during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. 87.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.
