Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Stock Holdings in OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 467,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,381 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.29% of OUTFRONT Media worth $8,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,604,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,819,000 after buying an additional 8,892,411 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,243,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,632 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,115,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,005,000 after purchasing an additional 342,413 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 3,146,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,820,000 after purchasing an additional 64,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,054,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,184,000 after purchasing an additional 15,455 shares in the last quarter.

OUTFRONT Media Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OUT opened at $16.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.84. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.95 and a 12 month high of $19.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.42 and its 200 day moving average is $17.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00.

OUTFRONT Media Announces Dividend

OUTFRONT Media ( NYSE:OUT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $390.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.17 million. OUTFRONT Media had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 40.33%. Research analysts predict that OUTFRONT Media Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. OUTFRONT Media’s payout ratio is 78.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of OUTFRONT Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.97.

About OUTFRONT Media

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

Featured Stories

