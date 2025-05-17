Deutsche Bank AG Increases Holdings in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 597,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,178 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 2.58% of Titan Machinery worth $8,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TITN. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 287.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 23,637 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan Machinery Stock Up 1.5%

Titan Machinery stock opened at $21.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.04 million, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.35. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $24.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities upgraded Titan Machinery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Baird R W upgraded Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Titan Machinery from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. B. Riley assumed coverage on Titan Machinery in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman David Joseph Meyer purchased 22,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.83 per share, with a total value of $379,078.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 135,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,580.04. The trade was a 19.96% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired 26,182 shares of company stock worth $439,661 over the last three months. 10.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Titan Machinery Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

