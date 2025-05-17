Best Defense Stocks To Keep An Eye On – May 14th

Boeing, Rocket Lab USA, Celestica, BigBear.ai, and Citigroup are the five Defense stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Defense stocks are shares in publicly traded companies that develop, manufacture, and supply military equipment, weapons systems, and related services. These firms typically contract with government agencies, and investors often include defense stocks in their portfolios to gain exposure to stable government spending and potential geopolitical-driven demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Defense stocks within the last several days.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Shares of BA stock traded up $3.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $207.28. The stock had a trading volume of 10,262,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,146,862. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.29 billion, a PE ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.41. Boeing has a twelve month low of $128.88 and a twelve month high of $209.19.

Rocket Lab USA (RKLB)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc., a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Shares of RKLB traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.09. The stock had a trading volume of 18,664,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,685,352. Rocket Lab USA has a fifty-two week low of $4.15 and a fifty-two week high of $33.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.02 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.20.

Celestica (CLS)

Celestica Inc. provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

NYSE CLS traded up $1.89 on Wednesday, hitting $111.76. 3,076,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,204,426. Celestica has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $144.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.04.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Shares of BBAI stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.93. 79,025,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,770,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 3.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.65. BigBear.ai has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $10.36.

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $75.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,813,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,421,118. The stock has a market cap of $141.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.30. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $53.51 and a fifty-two week high of $84.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

