Best Luxury Goods Stocks To Follow Now – May 15th

New York Times, RealReal, Riskified, and SLR Investment are the five Luxury Goods stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Luxury goods stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that design, manufacture and sell high-end products—such as designer fashion, fine jewelry, premium automobiles and exclusive accessories—targeted at affluent consumers. These firms leverage strong brand identities and pricing power to maintain profit margins, and their stocks are often viewed as more resilient to economic cycles thanks to loyal, high-spending clientele. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Luxury Goods stocks within the last several days.

New York Times (NYT)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

Shares of NYT traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.50. 432,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,333,786. New York Times has a 1-year low of $44.83 and a 1-year high of $58.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.61.

RealReal (REAL)

RealReal stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,087,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,435,328. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.76. RealReal has a 12 month low of $2.24 and a 12 month high of $11.38. The company has a market capitalization of $588.09 million, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 2.61.

Riskified (RSKD)

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

NYSE RSKD traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $5.07. 327,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,745. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.33 million, a P/E ratio of -25.35 and a beta of 1.36. Riskified has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $6.65.

SLR Investment (SLRC)

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

NASDAQ:SLRC remained flat at $16.38 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. SLR Investment has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $17.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $893.69 million, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.75.

