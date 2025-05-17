Baird Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SKY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 645.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the 4th quarter valued at $176,000.

Skyline Champion Stock Performance

Shares of Skyline Champion stock opened at $92.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.10. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12 month low of $64.82 and a 12 month high of $116.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Skyline Champion from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyline Champion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.40.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Featured Stories

