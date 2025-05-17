Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1.30 price objective for the company.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of SID stock opened at $1.63 on Friday. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 billion. Research analysts forecast that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda grew its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 1,530.8% during the 1st quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 25,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 24,386 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 30,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 11,098 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 31,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 9,314 shares during the period. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 36,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 12,987 shares during the period.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel Industry, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as hot and cold rolled, galvanized, galvalume, pre-painted, and metal sheets products; coil, sheets, and derivatives; tiles and derivatives, pipes, and profiles; long steel products; steel packaging solutions for the food industry; chemical packaging solution; and carbochemical products.

