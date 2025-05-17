Gary Ingenito Sells 200,000 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Stock

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) insider Gary Ingenito sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $4,736,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,912.64. This represents a 74.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Gary Ingenito also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Wednesday, May 14th, Gary Ingenito sold 44,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total transaction of $1,039,720.00.

On Wednesday, March 5th, Gary Ingenito sold 44,904 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $991,929.36.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ CPRX opened at $24.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.70. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.75 and a 52-week high of $26.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 48,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 38,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. 79.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CPRX

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.