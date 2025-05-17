Gary Ingenito Sells 200,000 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Stock

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) insider Gary Ingenito sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $4,736,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,912.64. This represents a 74.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Gary Ingenito also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 14th, Gary Ingenito sold 44,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total transaction of $1,039,720.00.
- On Wednesday, March 5th, Gary Ingenito sold 44,904 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $991,929.36.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.5%
Shares of NASDAQ CPRX opened at $24.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.70. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.75 and a 52-week high of $26.16.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalyst Pharmaceuticals
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.29.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on CPRX
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Catalyst Pharmaceuticals
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- Meta’s 5 Key Pillars for AI Growth—Zuckerberg’s Bold Vision
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- Retail Investors Are Betting Big on Rocket Lab—Should You Too?
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- GE Aerospace: Qatar Deal Fuels Multi-Billion Dollar Growth Engine
Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.