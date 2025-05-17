Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of MUFG stock opened at $13.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $163.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.90. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.03.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 14.19%. Research analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUFG. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,522,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342,330 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 325.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,822,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924,979 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,252,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,021,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,873 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 175.6% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,558,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

