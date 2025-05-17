Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Trading Up 0.6%
Shares of MUFG stock opened at $13.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $163.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.90. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.03.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 14.19%. Research analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Meta’s 5 Key Pillars for AI Growth—Zuckerberg’s Bold Vision
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Retail Investors Are Betting Big on Rocket Lab—Should You Too?
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- GE Aerospace: Qatar Deal Fuels Multi-Billion Dollar Growth Engine
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.