Atb Cap Markets Raises Earnings Estimates for Organigram

Posted by on May 17th, 2025

Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGIFree Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets boosted their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Organigram in a research note issued on Monday, May 12th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Organigram’s current full-year earnings is ($0.19) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Organigram’s FY2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Organigram (NASDAQ:OGIGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Organigram had a negative return on equity of 8.59% and a negative net margin of 31.69%.

Organigram Stock Up 9.7%

Shares of OGI stock opened at $1.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $182.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.35. Organigram has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $2.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average of $1.35.

Institutional Trading of Organigram

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in Organigram by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 12,250 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Organigram in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Organigram by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 914,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Organigram in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Organigram by 210.7% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 30,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

About Organigram

(Get Free Report)

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including whole flower, milled flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vapes, gummies, and concentrates for medical retailers; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Holy Mountain, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, Trailblazer, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Organigram (NASDAQ:OGI)

Receive News & Ratings for Organigram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organigram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.