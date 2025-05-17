Atb Cap Markets Raises Earnings Estimates for Organigram

Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets boosted their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Organigram in a research note issued on Monday, May 12th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Organigram’s current full-year earnings is ($0.19) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Organigram’s FY2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Organigram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Organigram had a negative return on equity of 8.59% and a negative net margin of 31.69%.

Organigram Stock Up 9.7%

Institutional Trading of Organigram

Shares of OGI stock opened at $1.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $182.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.35. Organigram has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $2.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average of $1.35.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in Organigram by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 12,250 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Organigram in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Organigram by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 914,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Organigram in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Organigram by 210.7% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 30,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

About Organigram

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including whole flower, milled flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vapes, gummies, and concentrates for medical retailers; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Holy Mountain, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, Trailblazer, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands.

