Zacks Research Issues Pessimistic Forecast for A Earnings

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Agilent Technologies in a report released on Tuesday, May 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the medical research company will earn $1.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.40. The consensus estimate for Agilent Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.54 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ FY2025 earnings at $5.53 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.64 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.02 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.60 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on A. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Agilent Technologies to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of A stock opened at $113.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.44 and a 200-day moving average of $128.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Agilent Technologies has a 1-year low of $96.43 and a 1-year high of $155.35.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical research company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 19.27%.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 22.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Daniel K. Podolsky sold 1,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $211,840.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,931.02. This represents a 4.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total value of $232,737.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,456.28. This trade represents a 8.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Trading of Agilent Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sienna Gestion raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Sienna Gestion now owns 78,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,537,000 after purchasing an additional 17,991 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 42,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,805 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 73,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after acquiring an additional 10,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

