Christopher John Blaine Fitzgerald Sells 39,163 Shares of Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Stock

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXSGet Free Report) Senior Officer Christopher John Blaine Fitzgerald sold 39,163 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$192.51, for a total transaction of C$7,539,159.47.

Christopher John Blaine Fitzgerald also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, March 13th, Christopher John Blaine Fitzgerald sold 2,177 shares of Kinaxis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.26, for a total transaction of C$340,172.58.

TSE KXS opened at C$197.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 196.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.78. Kinaxis Inc. has a 52 week low of C$132.93 and a 52 week high of C$201.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$172.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$171.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KXS. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$175.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$195.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Friday, May 9th. ATB Capital downgraded shares of Kinaxis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 9th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Kinaxis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Friday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$205.00.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. It offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operation planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

