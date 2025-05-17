Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $364,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 386,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,003,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its position in East West Bancorp by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 57,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 12,624 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 105,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,085,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $95.50 on Friday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.27 and a 12-month high of $113.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.62.

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.04. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.64%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EWBC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on East West Bancorp from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.54.

In other East West Bancorp news, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $199,584.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,248.96. This trade represents a 12.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dominic Ng sold 40,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $3,857,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 928,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,517,319.02. This represents a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,281 shares of company stock valued at $9,473,478. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

