i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Director Sells $5,418,504.00 in Stock

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) Director David M. Wilds sold 218,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $5,418,504.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 260,657 shares in the company, valued at $6,466,900.17. This trade represents a 45.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIV opened at $26.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $866.54 million, a PE ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.79. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $29.80.

IIIV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on i3 Verticals from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, i3 Verticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 21,709 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 1,855.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 175,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 166,843 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in i3 Verticals during the 4th quarter worth about $13,313,000. Institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

