Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.
Fossil Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FOSL opened at $1.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.46. Fossil Group has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.23.
Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $233.30 million for the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 40.95%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fossil Group
About Fossil Group
Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.
