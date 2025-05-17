Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Fossil Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FOSL opened at $1.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.46. Fossil Group has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.23.

Get Fossil Group alerts:

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $233.30 million for the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 40.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fossil Group

About Fossil Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOSL. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 4,189,177 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 862,500 shares in the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 2,571,080 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,880 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,358,189 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after purchasing an additional 27,906 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,016,900 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 142,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 924,765 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 205,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.