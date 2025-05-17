TSE:FTT Q3 EPS Forecast Decreased by National Bank Financial

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Finning International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 13th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now forecasts that the company will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.68. The consensus estimate for Finning International’s current full-year earnings is $4.24 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Finning International’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.50 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.04 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Finning International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Finning International from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Finning International from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Finning International from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th.

Shares of TSE:FTT opened at C$51.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$40.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$39.71. Finning International has a twelve month low of C$34.59 and a twelve month high of C$52.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.55.

In other Finning International news, Senior Officer Kevin Parkes sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.42, for a total transaction of C$30,852.00. Also, Senior Officer Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.00, for a total transaction of C$204,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 5,941 shares of company stock valued at $298,792 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.

