Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.
MARPS stock opened at $3.80 on Friday. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 million, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.96.
Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The energy company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a return on equity of 63.85% and a net margin of 63.53%. The firm had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter.
Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
