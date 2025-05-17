Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
Aware Trading Down 1.2%
Shares of NASDAQ:AWRE opened at $1.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average of $1.59. The company has a market cap of $34.59 million, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 0.82. Aware has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $2.97.
Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.61 million for the quarter. Aware had a negative net margin of 44.06% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aware stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Free Report) by 71.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,595 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,436 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Aware worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Aware Company Profile
Aware, Inc, an authentication company, provides biometrics software products and solutions for government agencies and commercial entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers biometric software solution, including Knomi, a mobile biometric framework which provides multiple biometric modality options; AwareABIS, an automated biometric identification system used for large-scale biometric identification and deduplication; AFIX suite used for small-scale law enforcement focused biometric identification; and AFIX Tracker for fingerprint, palmprint, and latent print identification, as well as AFIX Face, AFIX Verifier, AFIX Identifier, AFIX Comparator, AFIX Engine, and AFIX NIST Transaction Engine.
