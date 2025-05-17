Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Given New $133.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $139.00 to $133.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

TOL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Toll Brothers from $164.00 to $132.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $143.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.64.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on TOL

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Shares of TOL stock opened at $107.01 on Friday. Toll Brothers has a 1 year low of $86.67 and a 1 year high of $169.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.56 and its 200-day moving average is $123.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.45.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 14.03%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $46,443.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,107.88. This trade represents a 3.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toll Brothers

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TOL. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 3.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 233,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,103,000 after buying an additional 8,794 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 78,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,937,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth $753,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Toll Brothers

(Get Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.