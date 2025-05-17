CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
CVD Equipment Stock Down 0.4%
CVD Equipment stock opened at $2.59 on Friday. CVD Equipment has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 million, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.73.
CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.17 million during the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative net margin of 18.26% and a negative return on equity of 17.10%.
CVD Equipment Company Profile
CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The CVD Equipment segment offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications.
