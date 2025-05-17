CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Stock Down 0.4%

CVD Equipment stock opened at $2.59 on Friday. CVD Equipment has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 million, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.73.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.17 million during the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative net margin of 18.26% and a negative return on equity of 17.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVD Equipment

CVD Equipment Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVV. AMH Equity Ltd grew its stake in shares of CVD Equipment by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 665,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 18,157 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of CVD Equipment by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CVD Equipment by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 71,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 13,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of CVD Equipment by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 12,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.59% of the company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The CVD Equipment segment offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications.

