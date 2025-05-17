Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 207.36 ($2.75) and traded as high as GBX 227.80 ($3.03). Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy shares last traded at GBX 212.50 ($2.82), with a volume of 13,847 shares changing hands.

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 207.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 185.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £285.29 million, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 922.55.

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy Company Profile

Faron (AIM: FARN, First North: FARON) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel treatments for medical conditions with significant unmet needs. The Company currently has a pipeline based on the receptors involved in regulation of immune response in oncology and organ damage. Clevegen (bexmarilimab), its investigative precision immunotherapy, is a novel anti-Clever-1 antibody with the ability to switch immune suppression to immune activation in various conditions, with potential across oncology, infectious disease and vaccine development.

