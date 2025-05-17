Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Transat A.T. Inc. (TSE:TRZ – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.54 and traded as high as C$1.71. Transat A.T. shares last traded at C$1.68, with a volume of 11,298 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Transat A.T. from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Transat A.T. from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of C$1.71.

Get Transat A.T. alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on TRZ

Transat A.T. Trading Down 1.8%

Transat A.T. Company Profile

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -241.60. The firm has a market cap of C$66.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.73.

(Get Free Report)

Transat A.T. Inc is a Canadian company that specializes in the organization, marketing, and distribution of holiday travel in the tourism industry. The company offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel under the Transat and Air Transat brands. The company’s core business consists of tour operators based in Canada that are vertically integrated with its other services of air transportation, distribution through a dynamic travel agency network, value-added services at travel destinations, and accommodations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Transat A.T. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transat A.T. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.