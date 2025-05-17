Zacks Research Has Pessimistic View of TriMas Q3 Earnings

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of TriMas in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 13th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.54. The consensus estimate for TriMas’ current full-year earnings is $1.69 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TriMas’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $241.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.41 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS.

Separately, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of TriMas in a report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Shares of TRS opened at $24.93 on Thursday. TriMas has a twelve month low of $19.33 and a twelve month high of $28.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.95 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

In other TriMas news, Director Jeffrey A. Fielkow bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.78 per share, for a total transaction of $51,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,850.14. The trade was a 29.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 2,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $49,993.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,531.52. This represents a 7.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 929,729 shares of company stock worth $22,280,897. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TriMas by 815.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of TriMas during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of TriMas during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of TriMas by 214.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 7,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriMas during the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

