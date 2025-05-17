Central Securities (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Central Securities Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.23 and traded as high as $47.04. Central Securities shares last traded at $46.97, with a volume of 43,086 shares.

Central Securities Stock Down 0.1%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.23.

About Central Securities

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

