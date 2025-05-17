H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

H&E Equipment Services stock opened at $96.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.64. H&E Equipment Services has a twelve month low of $40.93 and a twelve month high of $101.28.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.63). H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The firm had revenue of $319.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEES. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,134,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,493,000 after purchasing an additional 313,880 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the 1st quarter valued at $156,404,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 129.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,132,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,323,000 after acquiring an additional 639,231 shares during the last quarter. Pertento Partners LLP increased its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Pertento Partners LLP now owns 1,030,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,433,000 after acquiring an additional 119,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 2,576.2% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 855,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,884,000 after acquiring an additional 823,510 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services, which focus on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, Sales of Rental Equipment, Sales of New Equipment, and Parts, Service and Other Revenues. The Equipment Rentals segment focuses on renting construction and industrial equipment.

