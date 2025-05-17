Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.82 and traded as high as $8.06. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund shares last traded at $8.02, with a volume of 59,955 shares traded.
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.47.
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.48%.
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.
