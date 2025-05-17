Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRSGet Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.82 and traded as high as $8.06. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund shares last traded at $8.02, with a volume of 59,955 shares traded.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.47.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Bay Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $149,000.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

