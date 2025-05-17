Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.82 and traded as high as $8.06. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund shares last traded at $8.02, with a volume of 59,955 shares traded.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.47.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Bay Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $149,000.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

