Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at Barclays

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $146.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $143.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.88.

NYSE:WMS opened at $121.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. Advanced Drainage Systems has a twelve month low of $93.92 and a twelve month high of $181.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The construction company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $615.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.22 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 35.79%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 10.70%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 76.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

