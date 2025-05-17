Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.65 and traded as low as $22.71. Ajinomoto shares last traded at $22.79, with a volume of 23,990 shares trading hands.

Separately, Citigroup raised Ajinomoto to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the seasonings and foods, frozen foods, and healthcare and other businesses in Japan and internationally. The Seasonings and Foods segment offers sauces and seasoning products under the AJI-NO-MOTO, HON-DASHI, Cook Do, Ajinomoto KK Consommé, Pure Select Mayonnaise, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, Sazón, Sajiku, and CRISPY FRY names; and solutions and ingredients for foodservice and processed food manufacturers, processed foods, and restaurants, as well as industrial, retail, and other applications.

