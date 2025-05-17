Avante (CVE:XX) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Avante Corp. (CVE:XX – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.08 and traded as low as C$0.96. Avante shares last traded at C$0.99, with a volume of 2,627 shares.

Avante Stock Down 1.0%

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.00 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.83, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.38 million, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.71.

About Avante

Avante Corp. develops security technologies, products, and solutions in Canada, the United States, Israel, Egypt, Italy, Kuwait, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides system design, sales, installations, and monitoring services, including alarm response and patrols, personal protection, house staff training, and secure transportation.

