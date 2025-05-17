Titanium (CVE:TIC) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Titanium Co. Inc. (CVE:TIC – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.90 and traded as low as C$1.80. Titanium shares last traded at C$1.90, with a volume of 118,009 shares.
Titanium Trading Down 4.5%
The company has a market capitalization of C$215.61 million and a PE ratio of -61.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.90.
Titanium Company Profile
Titanium Corporation Inc develops technologies for the recovery of heavy minerals and bitumen in Canada. Its Value from Waste technology is used to recover bitumen, solvents, minerals, and water from oil sands waste tailings. The company has interests in six oil sands mining projects. Titanium Corporation Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Titanium
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- Meta’s 5 Key Pillars for AI Growth—Zuckerberg’s Bold Vision
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Retail Investors Are Betting Big on Rocket Lab—Should You Too?
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- GE Aerospace: Qatar Deal Fuels Multi-Billion Dollar Growth Engine
Receive News & Ratings for Titanium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titanium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.