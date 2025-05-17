FY2025 EPS Forecast for Northland Power Lowered by Analyst

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Free Report) – National Bank Financial decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Northland Power in a report released on Wednesday, May 14th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the solar energy provider will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.43.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NPI. Raymond James decreased their price target on Northland Power from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank raised Northland Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Northland Power from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. CIBC decreased their price target on Northland Power from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Cormark cut Northland Power from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northland Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.21.

Northland Power Price Performance

Northland Power stock opened at C$20.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.43 billion, a PE ratio of -37.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.47. Northland Power has a 12 month low of C$16.14 and a 12 month high of C$24.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$19.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.89.

Northland Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently -219.84%.

About Northland Power

Northland Power develops, constructs, and operates maintainable infrastructure assets across a range of clean and green technologies, such as wind (offshore and onshore), solar, and supplying energy through a regulated utility. Offshore wind is expected to remain the company’s largest segment over the long term.

