Atb Cap Markets Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for TSE:TCW

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Trican Well Service in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 13th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.53. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Trican Well Service’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th.

TSE TCW opened at C$4.47 on Friday. Trican Well Service has a one year low of C$3.69 and a one year high of C$5.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$843.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This is a boost from Trican Well Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Trican Well Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.02%.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

