FY2025 EPS Estimate for Tango Therapeutics Raised by Analyst

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Schmidt now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.35) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.48). The consensus estimate for Tango Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.19) per share.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Tango Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.64% and a negative net margin of 284.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Tango Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Tango Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TNGX opened at $1.50 on Friday. Tango Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $12.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.55. The firm has a market cap of $162.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tango Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Stonebrook Private Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

