United Co.s (TSE:UNC) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$120.38 and traded as high as C$133.01. United Co.s shares last traded at C$133.01, with a volume of 4,801 shares.

United Co.s Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$120.38 and its 200 day moving average price is C$127.97.

About United Co.s

The objective of the Company is to earn an above-average rate of return, primarily through long-term capital appreciation and dividend income. Short-term volatility is expected and tolerated. Management remains confident that the Companys investment strategy will reward shareholders over the long-term.The investment portfolio of the Company comprises primarily foreign equities.

