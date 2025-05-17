DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of DHI Group in a research note on Friday, March 21st.

DHI Group Stock Up 6.6%

DHX stock opened at $1.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day moving average is $1.94. The stock has a market cap of $96.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.50 and a beta of 1.23. DHI Group has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $3.32.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 million. DHI Group had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 9.21%. Sell-side analysts predict that DHI Group will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DHI Group declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of DHI Group by 258.8% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 15,089 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of DHI Group by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 17,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 8,449 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 69.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals and other select online communities in the United States. Its solutions include talent profiles; job postings; employer branding; and other services comprising virtual and live career events, sourcing services, and content and data services that provides tailored content to help professionals manage their careers and provide employers insight into recruiting strategies and trends.

