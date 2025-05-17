FY2025 EPS Estimates for Camtek Reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Camtek in a report released on Wednesday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst M. Prisco now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $2.90 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.93. The consensus estimate for Camtek’s current full-year earnings is $2.93 per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Camtek from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Camtek from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Camtek from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Camtek from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Camtek from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Camtek presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $65.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.36. Camtek has a 12 month low of $47.41 and a 12 month high of $140.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.04 and its 200 day moving average is $75.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Camtek had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 24.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Camtek by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Camtek by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camtek by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camtek by 61.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Camtek by 364.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

