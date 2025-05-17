Aussie Broadband Limited (ASX:ABB) Insider Sells A$1,489,600.00 in Stock

Aussie Broadband Limited (ASX:ABB – Get Free Report) insider Phillip Britt sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$4.26 ($2.73), for a total transaction of A$1,489,600.00 ($954,871.79).

Aussie Broadband Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.49.

Aussie Broadband Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 23rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. Aussie Broadband’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

About Aussie Broadband

Aussie Broadband Limited provides telecommunications services to residential and businesses in Australia. It operates in four segments: Residential, Business, Wholesale, and Enterprise & Government. The company offers g fixed broadband, telephony, mobile, and other value add services; and connectivity, voice, managed network, security, cloud, and support services.

