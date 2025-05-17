Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on DRUG FY2025 Earnings

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Bright Minds Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Stavropoulos forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.87) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bright Minds Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.24) per share.

Get Bright Minds Biosciences alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Bright Minds Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Bright Minds Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Bright Minds Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Bright Minds Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Bright Minds Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.25.

Bright Minds Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DRUG opened at $33.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.84. Bright Minds Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $79.02. The company has a market cap of $232.45 million, a PE ratio of -194.11 and a beta of -5.32.

Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Bright Minds Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Minds Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bright Minds Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $505,000. Atika Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Minds Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $540,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bright Minds Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $802,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

About Bright Minds Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with severe and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its portfolio of selective 5-HT receptor agonists includes 5-HT2C, 5-HT2A, and 5-HT2C/A for the treatment of epilepsy, pain, and neuropsychiatry; and BMB-101 which completes phase 1 trial for undisclosed seizure disorder.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Minds Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Minds Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.