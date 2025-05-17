Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $407,000 Stock Holdings in Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Free Report) by 218.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 243,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167,070 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Douglas Elliman were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Douglas Elliman by 36,851.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of Douglas Elliman by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 28,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Douglas Elliman stock opened at $2.21 on Friday. Douglas Elliman Inc. has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average is $1.86. The firm has a market cap of $195.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.52.

Douglas Elliman ( NYSE:DOUG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Douglas Elliman had a negative net margin of 8.81% and a negative return on equity of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $253.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.19 million.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. purchased 15,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.84 per share, for a total transaction of $27,968.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 74,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,482. The trade was a 25.77% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Douglas Elliman Inc owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, operating as a residential brokerage company in the United States with operations in New York, Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, DC In addition, Douglas Elliman sources, uses and invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology (“PropTech”) solutions and companies and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management and settlement and escrow services in select markets.

