Cormark Forecasts Lower Earnings for First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR) – Equities research analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note issued on Monday, May 12th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.40 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.47. The consensus estimate for First Majestic Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s FY2026 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on First Majestic Silver from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. National Bankshares reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised First Majestic Silver to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

First Majestic Silver Stock Performance

AG stock opened at $5.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 0.81. First Majestic Silver has a 12-month low of $4.43 and a 12-month high of $8.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.06.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The mining company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $241.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.65 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 18.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The business’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Majestic Silver

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,240 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 58,732 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in First Majestic Silver by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 370,255 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in First Majestic Silver by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 39,852 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in First Majestic Silver by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 27.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Majestic Silver Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.0045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.32%. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is -3.45%.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

