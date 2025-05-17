Douglas B. Petno Sells 10,141 Shares of Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 (NYSEARCA:AMJB) Stock

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 (NYSEARCA:AMJB – Get Free Report) CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 10,141 shares of Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.89, for a total value of $2,706,531.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 353,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,386,982.95. The trade was a 2.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 Stock Performance
Shares of AMJB opened at $31.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.77. Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 has a 12-month low of $26.65 and a 12-month high of $33.40.
Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4752 per share. This is a boost from Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044’s previous dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044
The ALERIAN MLP INDEX ETNS DUE JANUARY 28, 2044 (AMJB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 50 North American energy MLPs. Securities are selected based on distributions. AMJB was launched on Apr 2, 2009 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.
