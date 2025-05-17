Douglas B. Petno Sells 10,141 Shares of Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 (NYSEARCA:AMJB) Stock

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 (NYSEARCA:AMJB – Get Free Report) CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 10,141 shares of Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.89, for a total value of $2,706,531.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 353,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,386,982.95. The trade was a 2.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 Stock Performance

Shares of AMJB opened at $31.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.77. Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 has a 12-month low of $26.65 and a 12-month high of $33.40.

Get Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28 2044 alerts:

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4752 per share. This is a boost from Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044’s previous dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,031,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 205,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,337,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,663,000 after purchasing an additional 109,965 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The ALERIAN MLP INDEX ETNS DUE JANUARY 28, 2044 (AMJB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 50 North American energy MLPs. Securities are selected based on distributions. AMJB was launched on Apr 2, 2009 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28 2044 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28 2044 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.