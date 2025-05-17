Insider Selling: Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) COO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) COO Bilal Muhsin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.28, for a total value of $1,632,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,946,804.16. The trade was a 29.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bilal Muhsin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 10th, Bilal Muhsin sold 30,000 shares of Masimo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.49, for a total value of $5,024,700.00.

MASI opened at $155.62 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $101.61 and a 1 year high of $194.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.32 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.06.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.12. Masimo had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $372.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MASI. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Masimo by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in Masimo by 1.1% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,101 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MASI. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. BTIG Research set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Masimo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price (down from $215.00) on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Masimo from $204.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Masimo from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.60.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

