Baird Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $295,000.

SIZE stock opened at $152.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.06. iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $126.83 and a 12 month high of $159.48. The company has a market cap of $335.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (SIZE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Low Size index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are weighted by the inverse natural logarithm of their market capitalization. SIZE was launched on Apr 16, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

