FY2025 EPS Forecast for Candente Copper Decreased by Analyst

Candente Copper Corp. (TSE:DNT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for Candente Copper in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 12th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.53 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.55. National Bank Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Candente Copper’s FY2026 earnings at $0.64 EPS.
Candente Copper Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of C$38.81 million, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 2.74. Candente Copper has a 52 week low of C$0.11 and a 52 week high of C$0.20.
About Candente Copper
Candente Copper Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Cañariaco project consisting of 15 mining concessions covering a total area of approximately 10,190 hectares located in Northern Peru.
