Insider Selling: Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Sells C$3,636,561.60 in Stock

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) Senior Officer William Scott Kirker sold 56,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$64.94, for a total transaction of C$3,636,561.60.
Tourmaline Oil Stock Performance
Shares of TSE TOU opened at C$62.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a one year low of C$55.27 and a one year high of C$70.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$63.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$65.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.30.
Tourmaline Oil Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is currently 31.61%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Tourmaline Oil Company Profile
Tourmaline Oil Corp is a Canadian energy company engaged in natural gas and crude oil acquisition, exploration, development, and production in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.
