Insider Selling: Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Sells C$3,636,561.60 in Stock

Posted by on May 17th, 2025

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOUGet Free Report) Senior Officer William Scott Kirker sold 56,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$64.94, for a total transaction of C$3,636,561.60.

Tourmaline Oil Stock Performance

Shares of TSE TOU opened at C$62.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a one year low of C$55.27 and a one year high of C$70.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$63.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$65.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.30.

Tourmaline Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is currently 31.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on TOU shares. Desjardins raised their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Raymond James set a C$78.00 price objective on Tourmaline Oil and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Cormark upgraded Tourmaline Oil from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$74.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$77.00 to C$75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tourmaline Oil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$76.72.

Get Our Latest Report on Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tourmaline Oil Corp is a Canadian energy company engaged in natural gas and crude oil acquisition, exploration, development, and production in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU)

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.